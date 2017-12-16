Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour

That is until the arrival of Kesha, driving a classic Trans Am and decked out in a fabulous matching gold ensemble. The singer convinces him to give up his roller-blading dreams and go on tour with her instead.

The dynamic duo will launch the nine-week, 30-city tour June 6 in Phoenix, AZ, running until the final date on August 5 in Tampa, FL. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated on 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore' tour. Kesha will donate her proceeds to RAINN (Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network), the largest anti-sexual assault organization in the US. Macklemore will donate his proceeds to M Plus1, an organization that advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.

Watch 'The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore's tour trailer, which contains explicit language, and see all the dates - here.