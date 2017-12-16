Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Neil Young is a long-time avid model train collector and at a recent auction in Los Angeles, the singer made nearly $300,000 from the sale of his prized collection.
According to Reuters, Young visited Julien's Auctions in L.A. where he sold off some rare pieces in his collection, including a 'custom-painted Commodore Vanderbilt 4-6-4 locomotive," which garnered $10,000.
Reuters reports the musician also sold rare cars and music gear at the auction. Young will donate some of the proceeds from the auction to the Bridge School. Read more - here.
