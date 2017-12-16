antiMusic Logo
Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball (Week in Review)

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Taylor Swift has kept a relatively low profile while her sixth studio album Reputation tops the charts and her fans gobble up a holiday helping of confessional new music.

Over the weekend, however, Swift made an exception by performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in London. Her headlining set included a combination of hits from 1989 and Reputation including "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off" from the former. From the latter, Taylor performed "Gorgeous," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It?"

For good measure, Swift threw in a solo rendition of her duet with Zayn Malik: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." The performance followed almost a month after her November 11 appearance on Saturday Night Live. Other acts at the Jingle Bell Ball included Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne. Watch Taylor perform "Ready For It," "Gorgeous" and "Look What You Made Me Do" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

