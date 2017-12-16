The Killers Cover The Smiths At Festival

While Morrissey was originally scheduled to top the bill, the singer was forced to cancel due to illness. Brandon Flowers and the Killers admirably assumed the show's top slot.

During the set The Killers invoked the spirit of Morrissey with versions of the Smiths' 1983 classic, "This Charming Man." Later in the set, the Killers shared a take on Morrissey's 1988 solo single, "Everyday is Like Sunday." Watch fan video of the performances - here.