U2's New Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) U2 have debuted atop the US album charts with "Songs Of Experience." According to Billboard, the band's fourteenth release debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 186,000 equivalent album units, of which 180,000 were in traditional album sales.
The feat marks the Irish group's eighth chart-topper on Billboard and first since 2009's "No Line On The Horizon."
"Songs Of Experience" also nets the biggest week for a rock album in 2017, both in terms of overall units as well as album sales.
The companion to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" was completed earlier this year with a series of producers - including Jacknife Lee and Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas - following recording sessions in Dublin, New York and Los Angeles.
The two projects draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs Of Innocence And Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake. - here.
