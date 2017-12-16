Van Morrison Announces 'In Concert' DVD And Blu-Ray was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Van Morrison has announced a new concert DVD/Blu-Ray. Entitled Van Morrison In Concert, the new home video offering from the music icon is set for release on February 16.
The upcoming DVD and Blu-Ray release captures Morrison's intimate 2016 show at the BBC Radio Theatre, as part of the critically acclaimed BBC Radio 2 In Concert series.
Among the songs featured in the performance include "Brown Eyed Girl," "Wild Night," "Cleaning Windows" and the new track, "Keep Me Singing." Bonus features include the "Up On Cyprus Avenue" concert, a milestone show recorded on "Van the Man's" 70th birthday. Watch the concert trailer - here.
