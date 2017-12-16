Brett Young Releases 'O Holy Night' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) If you aren't in the holiday spirit quite yet, allow Brett Young to help you out as he brings some cheer by sharing an online stream of his take on a classic Christmas song.
The country crooner is helping his fans get in the mood for Christmas by sharing his version of the yuletide classic "O Holy Night" along with the accompanying music video.
Young spent a majority of 2017 on Lady Antebellum's You Look Good Tour and is currently on the road on his own Caliville Tour. Check out Brett's take on the holiday classic - here.
