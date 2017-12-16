G-Eazy Announces Beautiful & Damned Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) G-Eazy is ready to rap and roll across North America early next year, announcing a new trek that he will be launching in support of his brand new double album.
The rapper has revealed The Beautiful & Damned Tour, which launches Feb. 15 in Houston, TX. G-Eazy's opening acts on the tour will be emerging artists Trippie Redd, Phora, and Anthony Russo.
The tour will be in support of the rapper's new double-album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to arrive this Friday (Dec. 15). Tickets go on sale to the general public on the same date. See the dates - here.
