G-Eazy Announces Beautiful & Damned Tour

The rapper has revealed The Beautiful & Damned Tour, which launches Feb. 15 in Houston, TX. G-Eazy's opening acts on the tour will be emerging artists Trippie Redd, Phora, and Anthony Russo.

The tour will be in support of the rapper's new double-album, The Beautiful & Damned, due to arrive this Friday (Dec. 15). Tickets go on sale to the general public on the same date. See the dates - here.