Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke' (Week in Review)

.
Harry Styles

Harry Styles Kisses James Corden In Holiday 'Carpool Karaoke' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) James Corden has spent the year cruising around New York, Los Angeles and other celebrity Meccas to film installments of Carpool Karaoke. Along the way, he convinced his guests to sing some bars from "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," which now appear in an epic holiday supercut.

The special edition includes Katy Perry, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, the Foo Fighters and more who all pop up in the Carpool Karaoke holiday special -- all brimming with Christmas cheer.

At the end of the set, Harry Styles plants a big wet kiss on James Corden to which he replies: "Wow! I did not expect that for Christmas!" The video also includes Sam Smith, P!nk and Kelly Clarkson. Watch the festive new Carpool Karaoke - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

