Jennifer Hudson Releases New Song 'Burden Down' was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Jennifer Hudson is back. The pop star and coach on TV's The Voice has shared a dramatic and emotional new song entitled "Burden Down" via a new performance video
The new song is the first single that comes from Hudson's forthcoming fourth full-length studio album, which is expected to be released some time next year.
The piano ballad arrives via a powerful performance music video; check out Jennifer's new song - here.
