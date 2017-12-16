Kasbo Releases New Track 'Snow In Gothenburg'

He had the following to say about the new track, "I'm really happy to share my new song 'Snow in Gothenburg' with you. I've been listening to a lot of melancholic house driven music lately and most of my productions this past year have been widely inspired by that. 'Snow In Gothenburg' is where I take this concept to its fullest. It came out as one of my most atmospheric and personal tracks I've made. Super excited that you finally get to hear it.

"The song itself is about loneliness and isolation, and the freedom of coming to terms with those feelings. Seeing the beauty of realizing that everyone has their own ways to go in life and that not everyone is supposed to have someone.

"2017 has been such a fun year and can't wait for 2018. I'm dropping so so much new music so make sure to stay updated!" Watch the video - here.