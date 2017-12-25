Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) As if Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect," wasn't already perfect enough, a new version with Andrea Bocelli gives the song a new glow. Sheeran's brother, classical composer Matthew Sheeran, arranged the reboot and the orchestral touches compliment Bocelli's and Sheeran's delivery.
The Sheerans mutually decided to invite the Italian tenor to sing on the project. A music video for the song was shot at the opera singer's home, and at the end, Ed says, "Thank you so much, man. It's exactly what I wanted" You could say he thought it was, err, "perfect."
The track is the second new take on Sheeran's current single, he also recently released a version of the track featuring Beyonce. Check out the new version of "Perfect" - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.