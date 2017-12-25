Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli

The Sheerans mutually decided to invite the Italian tenor to sing on the project. A music video for the song was shot at the opera singer's home, and at the end, Ed says, "Thank you so much, man. It's exactly what I wanted" You could say he thought it was, err, "perfect."

The track is the second new take on Sheeran's current single, he also recently released a version of the track featuring Beyonce. Check out the new version of "Perfect" - here.