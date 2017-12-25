Foo Fighters Get Into Christmas Spirit For SNL Performance was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters performed a pair of tracks on NBC-TV's Saturday Night Live this past weekend, December 16, and video from the program is streaming online.
On hand to promote their latest album, "Concrete And Gold", the band were joined by three female backup singers to deliver their current single, "The Sky Is A Neighborhood", early in the episode hosted by comedian Kevin Hart.
The Foo Fighters returned to close out the show with their 1997 classic, "Everlong", which began with a quiet start by Dave Grohl before the group kicked into a Christmas-themed medley led by the singers that featured Darlene Love's "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and the "A Charlie Brown Christmas" theme, "Linus & Lucy."
The band are currently winding down their 2017 live dates in support of their ninth album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. Watch the performances - here.
hennemusic
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.