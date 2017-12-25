Jason Aldean and Wife Share First Outing With Baby Memphis was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Life with a newborn is always an adventure, even for a country superstar like Jason Aldean. Aldean and his wife Brittany took their baby boy Memphis on his very first outing into the world, with the family making a run to their local Target store.
Brittany Aldean captured the moment on video which was then shared on social media, with husband Jason sporting a look on his face that most new dads will immediately understand.
"It's like our second home," Brittany says to the camera of the Target store, with Jason adding, "it's true," while looking like he could really use a good night's sleep. Brittany, of course, looks fresh as a daisy. Watch the funny clip - here.
