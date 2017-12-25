Justin Bieber Shares Christian Message With Fans was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Justin Bieber's Instagram has something for everyone this week: Ed Sheeran fans can watch him practice dance moves to "Perfect." Christmas and fitness lovers can see him trim the tree shirtless. And now, Bieber has posted something a little more serious and personal.
The Purpose singer photographed a whiteboard with a message for his flock of 94.8 million followers, inspired by his connection with a power greater than himself:
"Do you feel like you have exhausted all your options? Do you feel helpless? Do you feel like you're never good enough? What if I told you that there's a god [sic] that's willing to meet you WHEREVER you're at! What if I told you he could take away your pain, shame, guilt and fears? #Jesus." See the post - here.
