Kane Brown Releases 'Setting the Night On Fire' Video Featuring Chris Young was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Kane Brown has released a music video for his song, "Setting the Night On Fire," featuring Chris Young. The 24-year-old's latest track is featured on the deluxe edition of his self-titled album.
The video includes both country singers recording the track in the studio as well as enjoying a game of Topgolf. The pair worked together on the road this past summer opening up for Jason Aldean.
Kane Brown will join Chris Young on his Losing Sleep World Tour in 2018 as a supporting act. Watch the new music video for "Setting the Night On Fire" - here.
