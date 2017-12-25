In a new interview, Mike Shinoda discussed how he and his bandmates have coped with the death of their frontman. "Grief is a non-linear process," he said. "It doesn't have 'stages' that go in order, it has phases that come and go at random. Some people are having sad days, others are having good days, others are having angry days… Add the constant stress and fear of things like the news cycle, and you've got some exceptional chaos on your hands!"

For Shinoda, sharing that journey with fans and social media followers has lightened the burden. "I've tried to make it a point to share how I'm doing, mostly on Instagram and sometimes Twitter, especially when I feel like I'm making progress," he said. "Coping with the end of this chapter is obviously devastating, but at the same time, it's also the beginning of the next story." Read more - here.