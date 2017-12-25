Little Steven Releases Cover Of Ramones Classic Christmas Song

"Merry Christmas (I Don't Want To Fight Tonight)" sees Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul bringing their one-of-a-kind sound to The Ramones' Yuletide classic, written by Joey Ramone and first found on the B-side to the 1987 single, "I Wanna Live."

The new rendition - arranged and produced by Stevie Van Zandt - was recorded by Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul two weeks ago during soundcheck in Utrecht, Netherlands in the midst of their extraordinary "Soulfire Tour 2017," capturing all the spirit and energy of the 15-piece rock 'n' soul revue at the very peak of their formidable onstage power.

"This is our tribute to the Ramones, keeping their music alive," Van Zandt told Rolling Stone. "I needed a third verse so I channeled Joey and wrote what I feel is the third verse he would have written. His brother Mickey heard the record and gave me his blessing." Check it out - here.