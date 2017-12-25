N.E.R.D. Perform Two Songs From Their Comeback Album was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) To promote No One Ever Really Dies, their first album in seven years, N.E.R.D. performed two of the new tracks on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week (Dec 14).
The group delivered 'Lemon," and '1000" on a set that looked like a modern, neon-embellished version of West Side Story, with cars circling a concrete battleground.
Dancer Mette Towley worked her way around the giant floor, delivering moves from the 'Lemon" video, while Pharrell Williams rapped the "Lemon" parts Rihanna performed on the album.
As the set ended, the band explained that the project was 'streaming now." Watch "Lemon" and "1000" - here.
