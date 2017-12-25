Rich Homie Quan Releases New Track Called 'Changed' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Rich Homie Quan may being make the move to a major label but the rapper hasn't changed, despite the title of his brand new single, which is now streaming online.
The Atlanta rapper has shared a new song, "Changed," taken from his upcoming major label debut, Rich As In Spirit, set for release on Motown early next year.
On the track, Rich Homie Quan details how success, fame and money haven't changed him. Check out the new cut, which contains explicit lyrics, - here.
