Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Discovers Hidden Talent was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Not bad for her first time ever playing a kazoo. Daisy Ridley was handed a kazoo during a recent interview, where the Star Wars actress appears to admit that she had no idea what she was holding.
Once the actress gets the hang of how to play it, Ridley rocked out a strong rendition of the instantly recognizable theme music to the Star Wars movie franchise.
"My music career just disappeared into the air," the actress joked after her kazoo performance. Watch the magic happen - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.