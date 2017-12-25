36 Crazyfists Release 'Wars To Walk Away From' Video

Frontman Brock Lindow had these comments about the new clip, "We had a blast doing our new video for Wars To Walk Away From in the early hours of a nice brisk fall morning in Virginia with director Justin Reich and his killer crew.

"Capturing the live sense of the band as we ripped through a song about the journey of leaving what's behind you as far as you can and envisioning what's in front of you with northern eyes…" - here.