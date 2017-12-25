36 Crazyfists Release 'Wars To Walk Away From' Video was a top story on Tuesday: 36 Crazyfists have released a brand music video for their track "Wars To Walk Away From." The song comes from their latest studio album "Lanterns", which was released back in September.
Frontman Brock Lindow had these comments about the new clip, "We had a blast doing our new video for Wars To Walk Away From in the early hours of a nice brisk fall morning in Virginia with director Justin Reich and his killer crew.
"Capturing the live sense of the band as we ripped through a song about the journey of leaving what's behind you as far as you can and envisioning what's in front of you with northern eyes…" - here.