Ice Cube Believes Kobe Bryant Is Better Than LeBron James

"Just because of his tenacity — nobody has the killer instinct like Kobe," Cube said. "I don't think we've seen that since Michael Jordan. He's a true assassin on the court."

When asked about his favorite Kobe moment, Ice Cube didn't hesitate: "Beating Bosto, Game 7, in the Staples Center. What more could you want? His last championship, his fifth one, and against the hated Boston Celtics," he said of the 2010 NBA Finals.