Jay-Z Invites Cancer Survivor Onstage During Concert

The rapper read the sign aloud and announced he needed to give her a hug. He invited the fan, Christina Cruz, to the stage and spoke with her for a moment before posing for several photos and giving her a big hug. "Just know, if you can beat cancer twice you can do anything," he told her.

"I thought if anything Jay-Z would acknowledge my sign and that in itself would have made me happy," Cruz told Radio.com. "But the fact he brought me on stage and the love I received from the crowd is just unreal."

Christina has beaten colon cancer twice and has been cancer free since October of 2016. Watch the touching moment - here.