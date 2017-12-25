Eligible since 1999, the band picked up their first nomination in 2018 and Halford told KSLX's Mark & Neanderpaul the experience was both positive and bittersweet. "Personally, I would love it, yeah," said Halford on the day of the Rock Hall inductees announcement. "I've said it before, I think we deserve it. We've put our 10,000 hours in and more. And beyond that, we just feel that heavy metal music deserves more space on the shelf at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

"We were thrilled and honored to be even nominated, but it's kind of bittersweet we got the nomination, which is something of a recognition for the work that you've done, but we didn't quite get in this time. But I'm hopeful that eventually we'll get some more metal [in there]."