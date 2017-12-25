Katatonia Cancel Shows, Go On Hiatus As They Ponder Future

They shared the following update with fans on Facebook this past Friday, "Following our re-scheduled dates for the Baltics and Russia in Feb/March, due to recent issues and injury, it will mark the end of the touring cycle for The Fall of Hearts and after much deliberation we have decided that we will put Katatonia on a short-term hiatus.

"We need to take some time out to re-evaluate what the future holds for the band. Unfortunately this will affect the live dates in Norway, Germany, Spain and Poland, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience caused." - here.