Linkin Park Address Chester Bennington Hologram Speculation

During a recent Instagram Live chat one fan wondered whether the group would possibly perform with a hologram of Bennington--a notion Mike Shinoda quickly shut down.

"I've actually heard other people outside the band suggest that and there's absolutely no way," he said. "I can't do a hologram Chester, you guys. That would be the worst."

"For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member, can you imagine having a hologram of them?" he added. "Awful. I can't do it. I don't know what we're going to do, but we'll figure it out eventually." Read more - here.