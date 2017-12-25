Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims

Two different women have come forward recently with claims that Fuentes engaged in inappropriate behavior while they were underage. The first accuser (who remains anonymous) said that she had sex with the drummer during the 2008 Warped Tour while she was only 16. The second, Shannon Bray, stated that Fuentes asked for her to send him nudes photographs when she was just 15.

Fuentes and the band have issued a statement regarding the allegations on Facebook, with the band announcing that they will be dropping out of a planned U.K. tour with All Time Low.

"From the day we started this band, the four of us agreed that we not only wanted to write and play songs together for the rest of our lives, but we also wanted to build a strong community through our music and provide a safe place for ourselves and our fans to express our shared values through creativity, open-mindedness, love and respect," the band stated. "Recently, an allegation was made about Mike from an anonymous source pertaining to events dating back nearly ten years ago. We are taking this allegation seriously and would like to share the steps we are taking in response." Read more including the full statement - here.