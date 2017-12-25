The new clip features his performance of the Stone Sour song "Tired" and was captured during the special acoustic show at the KOKO in London back on May 18th in 2016.

Taylor released "Live In London" via his official website late last week which features unplugged performances from his bands as well as covers from such artists as KISS, The Eagles, Johnny Cash, Van Morrison, The Cure, R.E.M., the Grateful Dead and more.

Corey had this to say, "London is a city that holds a special place in my heart and I'm so happy this night was captured for you all to see. It was certainly a show I will always remember." Watch the video - here.