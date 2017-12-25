Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter

Halford shared the rejection email during an appearance on Phoenix radio station KSLX. Greg Harris, the President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wrote:

"Thank you for embracing your nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While you didn't garner enough votes for induction this year, you were part of a very select group of Hall of Fame nominees. Artists are frequently on the ballot multiple times before they are inducted. For example, Black Sabbath were nominated eight times before their induction, Patti Smith seven times, Solomon Burke nine times, and both the Beastie Boys and The Yardbirds were on the ballot three times before their respective inductions." Read more - here.