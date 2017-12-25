antiMusic Logo
Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter (Week in Review)

.
Judas Priest

Judas Priest Frontman Shares Rock Hall Rejection Letter was a top story on Wednesday: Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford discussed his legendary band being snubbed for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a recent radio interview and he also shared the rejection email that he received from the controversial institution.

Halford shared the rejection email during an appearance on Phoenix radio station KSLX. Greg Harris, the President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame wrote:

"Thank you for embracing your nomination for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While you didn't garner enough votes for induction this year, you were part of a very select group of Hall of Fame nominees. Artists are frequently on the ballot multiple times before they are inducted. For example, Black Sabbath were nominated eight times before their induction, Patti Smith seven times, Solomon Burke nine times, and both the Beastie Boys and The Yardbirds were on the ballot three times before their respective inductions." Read more - here.

