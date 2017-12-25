Kendrick Lamar To Perform College Football Championship Halftime

"Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor," said Kendrick Lamar in a press statement. "Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship."

ESPN will broadcast the game on Jan. 8 from Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Lamar's special performance set just outside in Centennial Olympic Park. The halftime show will be a free, non-ticketed event. Read more - here.