Lady Gaga Bringing New Show To Las Vegas For Residency was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Las Vegas is about to be overrun by Lady Gaga's little monsters. Gaga has come out to confirm swirling rumors that she's headed to Sin City to set up a residency at the MGM.
"The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM's Park Theater," Lady Gaga shared with her fans and followers on Twitter. "Get ready for a brand new show!!
"It's been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I'm so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!," she added with a new hashtag: #LasVegasGoesGaga. See the tweet - here.
