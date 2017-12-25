Lady Gaga Bringing New Show To Las Vegas For Residency

"The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM's Park Theater," Lady Gaga shared with her fans and followers on Twitter. "Get ready for a brand new show!!

"It's been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I'm so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!!," she added with a new hashtag: #LasVegasGoesGaga. See the tweet - here.