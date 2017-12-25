Led Zeppelin Releasing Unheard Music Next Year

"There'll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven't heard, because I'm working on that," Page recently told the Academy Of Achievement. "Next year will be the 50th year so there's all manner of surprises coming out."

With Page as producer, Led Zeppelin reissued their nine studio albums in chronological order in 2014 and 2015, with each project expanded with a companion disc of previously unreleased material; a complete version of their 1997 set, "BBC Sessions", surfaced last year. Read more and watch video - here.