Hours after the first teaser was released earlier this week, a full trailer hit the web. The new version gives curious onlookers a better sense of the plot: Sandra Bullock's character, recently released from prison, decides to plot a jewel heist at the annual Met Gala.

She recruits soccer mom Sarah Paulson, fashion guru Bonham Carter, movie star Anne Hathaway and more to plan the perfect caper. Rihanna appears to play a hacker ("8-Ball") whose grungy style and tech expertise prove vital to the mission.

James Corden makes a brief appearance as an insurance investigator. The trailer is set to the Nancy Sinatra recording of "These Boots are Made for Walking." Oceans 8 hits theaters June 8, 2018. Watch the full trailer - here.