Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Release New Christmas Mixtape was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Chance the Rapper and Jeremih are back together with a brand new gift of holiday cheer. Following the pair's free 2016 mixtape, Merry Christmas Lil Mama, Chance and Jeremih have come together again for a brand new holiday mix, Merry Christmas Lil Mama Re-Wrapped.
Don't let the title fool you into thinking it's just a retread of the original mixtape. Merry Christmas Lil Mama Re-Wrapped features nine brand new tracks. And, like last year, they're all free.
Among the guests on the mixtape include comedian Hannibal Burress, with rapper Common and actress Lena Waithe (best known for her role on Aziz Ansair's Master of None) playing drums. Get in the holiday spirit with Chance, Jeremih and friends - here.
