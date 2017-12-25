Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Release New Christmas Mixtape

Don't let the title fool you into thinking it's just a retread of the original mixtape. Merry Christmas Lil Mama Re-Wrapped features nine brand new tracks. And, like last year, they're all free.

Among the guests on the mixtape include comedian Hannibal Burress, with rapper Common and actress Lena Waithe (best known for her role on Aziz Ansair's Master of None) playing drums. Get in the holiday spirit with Chance, Jeremih and friends - here.