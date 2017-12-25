Dashboard Confessional Released Animated 'We Fight' Video

"I thought for sure it was just about how I found a place in the world, which was worth fighting for, which was the music scene that I come from," singer Chris Carrabba told Zane Lowe in a recent interview. "But then the political climate has changed in such a way that, almost days after writing that song, America started to feel really regressive somehow. And all these great strides we made during the last administration had been threatened to be undone and I realized that people have beliefs worth protecting, worth standing up for and I found a residence in that."

"We Fight" is taken from the band's forthcoming full-length, Crooked Shadows, due to debut Feb. 9. Dashboard Confessional will support the album with a slew of live dates in the new year, launching the band's headlining tour March 20 in Houston, TX. Check out the new clip - here.