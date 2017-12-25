Drake Teases New Music With Studio Pics was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) It might be the holiday season, but it looks like Drake is hard at work on new music. Drake has shared a new image from the recording studio, with the rapper seen in the booth laying down vocals.
Drizzy then shared a photo of himself next to an audio board. "Like never before" is the simple caption for the shot in the booth, which actually sounds a lot like a Drake album or song title.
Time will reveal what exactly the 6 God is cooking up over the holiday season. Until then check out both of the photos that the Canadian rap star shared via social media - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.