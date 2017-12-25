Gwen's arrangement ditches New Wave synthesizers in favor of plucky So-Cal guitar vibes and a string section. "To write and be part of [fans'] holidays … musically, that would be my dream," Stefani told host Jimmy Fallon. "It kind of sounds like a No Doubt record in a way."

Gwen got into the Christmas spirit with a flowing see-through floor-length gown and strands of garland all over the stage, as snowflake graphics fell behind her. Watch Gwen perform "Last Christmas" - here.