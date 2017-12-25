Imagine Dragons And Khalid Team For 'Thunder/Young Dumb and Broke' Medley

The collaboration didn't end there. Now Khalid and Imagine Dragons have released a studio version of that ingenious medley for fans to stream. Inspired by the song's melodic similarities, the mash-up makes hay of the lines "Thunder" and "Young Dumb," striking a balance between the Dragons' pop-rock and Khalid's smooth R&B.

It sounded great live at the AMAs but fans of both artists can appreciate the polished studio record. Listen to a stream of the new studio version of the medley - here.