Imagine Dragons And Khalid Team For 'Thunder/Young Dumb and Broke' Medley was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) At the 2017 American Music Awards, Khalid and Imagine Dragons joined forces for an unexpected (but totally perfect) mash-up of their songs "Thunder" and "Young Dumb & Broke."
The collaboration didn't end there. Now Khalid and Imagine Dragons have released a studio version of that ingenious medley for fans to stream. Inspired by the song's melodic similarities, the mash-up makes hay of the lines "Thunder" and "Young Dumb," striking a balance between the Dragons' pop-rock and Khalid's smooth R&B.
It sounded great live at the AMAs but fans of both artists can appreciate the polished studio record. Listen to a stream of the new studio version of the medley - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.