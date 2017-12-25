Migos Release Pharrell Produced Track 'Stir Fry'

The record will be the follow-up to Culture, which came out in January 2017. "Stir Fry" is an upbeat track that features a shuffling beat, whistling samples, and spare, textural and melodic keyboards. While most of the song is rapped, a few short sections are sung. The lyrical wordplay in the tune touches on cash, fashion, girls, static, dancing and dead guys.

"Money's changing colors like tie-dye/ I'm just trying to get it, I ain't tryin' to die/ She got a bigger onion bowl that make the world cry," the group raps. The chorus for the song is simple, repetitious and catchy: "In the kitchen, wrist twist it like a stir fry (whip it)." Listen - here.