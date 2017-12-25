Old Dominion Release 'Written in the Sand' Video was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Old Dominion document life on tour for the band's latest music video, "Written in the Sand." The song comes from their latest studio album "Happy Endings" which was released this past summer.
The new promo clip captures the group dealing with the rigors of the road, including photo shoots, fan meet and greets, and doing shots backstage with the crew.
Old D will be living out the video early next year, launching their Happy Endings Tour in February. In the meantime, watch the new video for "Written in the Sand" - here.
