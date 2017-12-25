Taylor Swift And Jack Antonoff 'This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) From the looks of it, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff had a blast writing "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" from Swift's brand new blockbuster album.
The pop superstar has shared a glimpse of the studio sessions that went into the making of the not-so-subtle jab at Kanye West in a new video teaser that has gone online.
In the new clip Swift and Antonoff are seen working on the Reputation track, with the pop singer playing keyboards. Watch a stream of the teaser video - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.