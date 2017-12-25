Liam Payne and Rita Ora Confirm 'Fifty Shades Freed' Collaboration was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Former One Direction star Liam Payne and Rita Ora have confirmed that they have a new collaboration song for the upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Freed.
Rumors started swirling when Payne shared a mysterious photo alongside Ora and tagged with the movie's title. Payne has upped the ante with a new social media post, confirming that he and Ora have a song for the film, in which Ora appears.
"Something special #ForYou coming in January," Payne captioned his post with a short video revealing the forthcoming track. Check it out - here.
