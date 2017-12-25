Macklemore Releases 'Corner Store' Music Video was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Macklemore takes on multiple roles in his hilarious new music video, "Corner Store." The comedic clip stars featured rappers Dave B and Travis Thompson as a couple of kids looking to score a case of beer with a fake ID.
When the store clerk (played by Macklemore) denies the beer purchase, the pair meet up with a random older guy on the street (also played by Macklemore), who is happy to purchase the booze for them.
The video follows the trio through a night of wild misadventures, with Macklemore popping up as an overzealous security guard and most memorably in drag as Thompson's mom. Watch the video - here.
