Michael Ray Arrested for DUI And Marijuana Possession was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Country singer Michael Ray was arrested in Eustis, Florida on Wednesday (Dec. 20) at 3:30 a.m. for suspected DUI and marijuana possession. He has apologized to fans in a statement.
Police were called to a McDonald's drive-thru, after the "Kiss You in the Morning" singer ran his Jeep Wrangler into another car, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.
Officers noticed that Ray's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot so they conducted field sobriety tests. They also found a bottle of cannabis oil. "I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation," Ray said. Read more of his statement - here.
Radio.com
is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.