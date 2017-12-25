Michael Ray Arrested for DUI And Marijuana Possession

Police were called to a McDonald's drive-thru, after the "Kiss You in the Morning" singer ran his Jeep Wrangler into another car, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel.

Officers noticed that Ray's speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot so they conducted field sobriety tests. They also found a bottle of cannabis oil. "I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation," Ray said. Read more of his statement - here.