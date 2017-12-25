Quavo and Travis Scott Release 'Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho' (Week in Review)



Quavo and Travis Scott Release 'Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho' was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The wait for Travis Scott and Quavo from Migos' new collaboration is over. The two rappers' joint project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho was released at the stroke of midnight (Dec. 22). Scott made the big reveal on Thursday on Instagram, also sharing the striking art from famous illustrator, Ralph Steadman, best known for his work with Hunter S. Thompson. See Scott's Instagram announcement post - here.

