Sam Hunt Recalls His Favorite Childhood Christmas Gifts (Week in Review)



Sam Hunt Recalls His Favorite Childhood Christmas Gifts was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) When it comes to his favorite Christmas memories, Sam Hunt will never forget his trusty Comanche. "I remember being really excited when, I got into riding horses, and one Christmas I got a Mustang that I named Comanche - a horse - and that was a really exciting time. I rode all the time after that," Hunt revealed in a prepared statement. "Before, I had some friends, a babysitter whose kids had horses, so I'd be able to ride occasionally, but now I was able to ride whenever I wanted to." The Georgia native's youthful cowboy dreams included his own backyard rodeo, thanks to another memorable Christmas gift. "I remember one year, it probably started from the horse-riding thing, but I got into wanting to be a bullrider," the "Body Like a Back Road" singer revealed. "I was still pretty young - 8, 9, 10 years old - so one Christmas, we got a little steer calf. It had a little rope, and I'd try to ride a calf, you know?" Read more - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.