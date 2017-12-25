Sugarland Return With First Single In Six Years

The results of those sessions have just been revealed to the world with the release of 'Still The Same', a brand new Sugarland song and their first single since the release of 'Tonight' in 2011. The duo posted the new song on their social media with the caption, "It's time!!! Let's celebrate where we've been and where we're going…" Listen to the new song here.

Sugarland's Kristian Bush said, "We want to finish where we left off. We always knew were going to make music again, so this has been the best of both worlds," added Kristian Bush. "We were able to take time to feed our personal passions, and we're excited to come back together to create music as a band again." His bandmate Jennifer Nettles said, "We are thrilled for fans to hear our new music, especially this new single," Jennifer Nettles shared in a press release. "The title of the song is so meaningful to us as we want fans to know, we are still the same, we are still the same Sugarland they've known and loved." - here.