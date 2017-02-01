Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer

The film hits theaters March 17 and stars Emma Watson as Belle while Dan Stevens plays the Beast. The song "Beauty and the Beast" was written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken for the 1991 animated film. I

t was originally sung by actress Angela Lansbury and later re-recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the film's soundtrack, which earned them an Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award.

Dion remains involved in the soundtrack for the 2017 adaptation as well. She recorded an original song titled 'How Does A Moment Last Forever" for the soundtrack, which will be released on March 10. Watch the latest trailer for Beauty and the Beast here: Read more here.