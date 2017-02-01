|
Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd
.
Former AC/DC Phil Rudd has changed his tune about Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose singing for the band and now says that he was "quite surprised" at how well Rose did with the gig. This is in stark contrast to comments he made last year about the Rose fronted AC/DC. He was asked at the time about his willingness to rejoin the legendary band and said, "If Angus wanted me to play, then that's up to him. But I don't really want to play with Axl Rose. I don't really rate him." Now Rudd says in a new interview with Music Radar that he was surprised at how well Axl did with the group. "I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn't too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that's not an easy gig, mate, it's not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band. "I saw Angus jamming with Guns N' Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don't know what's going to happen or what's going on with the band." Rudd was also asked if he had any recent contact with his former bandmates and responded, "I've spoken to a couple of the guys. I can't say what's on the horizon for AC/DC, I can't really say. That's not my thing to say. "I have seen, though, that Guns N' Roses are playing over here in Wellington soon and they have a big tour all over the world. I wonder whether Angus will be happy to see Guns N' Roses going out on a big tour which means that AC/DC can't go out on tour. We will see. You'd need a crystal ball to know what's going to happen there."
This is in stark contrast to comments he made last year about the Rose fronted AC/DC. He was asked at the time about his willingness to rejoin the legendary band and said, "If Angus wanted me to play, then that's up to him. But I don't really want to play with Axl Rose. I don't really rate him."
Now Rudd says in a new interview with Music Radar that he was surprised at how well Axl did with the group. "I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn't too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that's not an easy gig, mate, it's not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band.
"I saw Angus jamming with Guns N' Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don't know what's going to happen or what's going on with the band."
Rudd was also asked if he had any recent contact with his former bandmates and responded, "I've spoken to a couple of the guys. I can't say what's on the horizon for AC/DC, I can't really say. That's not my thing to say.
"I have seen, though, that Guns N' Roses are playing over here in Wellington soon and they have a big tour all over the world. I wonder whether Angus will be happy to see Guns N' Roses going out on a big tour which means that AC/DC can't go out on tour. We will see. You'd need a crystal ball to know what's going to happen there."
• Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd
• Bob Dylan Announces New Triple Album
• Bad Brains Frontman To Have Brain Surgery
• Skid Row Smash Reunion Hopes With New Announcement
• Metallica Release Video Of Live Debut Of New Song
• Dave Mustaine, Randy Blythe, Max Cavalera On New Body Count Album
• John McLaughlin Teaming With Jimmy Herring For Farewell Tour
• Phish Launching 'The Baker's Dozen' Residency At Famed Venue
• Procol Harum Announce First Album In 14 Years
• Riotous Indignation Release The End Video
• Halestorm Frontwoman Lzzy Hale on Sex and Rock N Roll
• George Thorogood and the Destroyers Announce Tour
• Bury Tomorrow Release The Burdon Video
• Memphis May Fire Lose A Member
• Saxon Added As Headliner For Ramblin' Man Fair
• Alice Cooper and Deep Purple Announce Summer Tour
• Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series
• Kings Of Leon Announce New U.S. Tour Leg
• Guns N' Roses Icon Not Happy With Today's Music Scene
• Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Extends Olive Branch To Bill Ward
• Eric Clapton Announces New U.S. Concert Dates
• Steve Miller Band And Peter Frampton Team For Summer Tour
• Ryan Adams Releases 'Do You Still Love Me' Video
• Dave Grohl To Join A Tribe Called Quest At Grammy Awards
• Imagine Dragons Stream New Track 'Believer'
• Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla Sign Release 'Brand New' Video
• Ed Sheeran Visited Liberia For Red Nose Day
• Harvard University Library Going Hip Hop
• Ariana Grande and John Legend 'Beauty and the Beast' Featured In Trailer
• Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert Lead Faster Horses
• Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month
• New 'Bates Motel' Trailer Features Rihanna
• Justin Timberlake To Appear In Super Bowl Commercial
• The Williamsons Involved In A Bus Accident
• Gene Watson Kicking Off New Dates At Historic Nashville Palace
• Drake Selling His Yolo Estate For Almost $20 Million
• Ronnie McDowell Announces New Album 'Songs I Love'
• Lady Gaga In Tiffany's First Super Bowl Ad
• Ed Sheeran Releases 'Shape Of You' Video, Announces SNL Return
• The Chainsmokers Announce Debut Album and New Arena Tour
• John Mayer Announces Search for Everything World Tour
• Why Nicole Kidman Is Missing Keith Urban's Grammy Performance
• Drake Debuts New Track 'More Life' At Tour Stop
• Nelly Furtado Announces New Album 'The Ride'
• Chris Stapleton and Kelsea Ballerini Lead ACM Party For A Cause
• Justin Bieber Takes Part In NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.