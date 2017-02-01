Axl Rose Fronted AC/DC Surprised Phil Rudd

This is in stark contrast to comments he made last year about the Rose fronted AC/DC. He was asked at the time about his willingness to rejoin the legendary band and said, "If Angus wanted me to play, then that's up to him. But I don't really want to play with Axl Rose. I don't really rate him."

Now Rudd says in a new interview with Music Radar that he was surprised at how well Axl did with the group. "I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn't too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that's not an easy gig, mate, it's not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band.

"I saw Angus jamming with Guns N' Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don't know what's going to happen or what's going on with the band."

Rudd was also asked if he had any recent contact with his former bandmates and responded, "I've spoken to a couple of the guys. I can't say what's on the horizon for AC/DC, I can't really say. That's not my thing to say.

"I have seen, though, that Guns N' Roses are playing over here in Wellington soon and they have a big tour all over the world. I wonder whether Angus will be happy to see Guns N' Roses going out on a big tour which means that AC/DC can't go out on tour. We will see. You'd need a crystal ball to know what's going to happen there."